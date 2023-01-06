NEMA Extends Distribution of KSrelief Food Donations to 8,000 IDPs in Borno





Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has commenced the second phase of food distribution from items donated by King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) for 8,000 households of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in four camps and host communities in Borno State.

The Director-General, NEMA, Mustapha Habib Ahmed, who flagged off the distribution in Maiduguri yesterday, said at the conclusion of the second phase of the distribution, about 16,000 IDP households in Borno State would have benefitted from the food donation by KSrelief. The first phase of the food distribution was done in December 2022.

Ahmed in a statement issued in Abuja by NEMA Head of Press, Manzo Ezekiel, hinted that the distribution would be carried out in four camps that are located in Maiduguri namely: Muna Kumburi, Gongulon, Madinatu I and Madinatu II.

These, according to him, were in addition to the earlier distribution in December 2022, during…





Source: Thisday Newspaper