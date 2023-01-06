Ogun: Suspected Ritualists Kill, Dismember 26-year-old Lady





James Sowole in Abeokuta

Police operatives in Ogun State have arrested eight persons including a couple, Taiwo and Salawa Ajalorun, after allegedly killing and dismembering a 26-year-old mother of two,Oyindamola Adeyemi.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), for the Ogun State Command, Mr. Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement, said the suspects were arrested on Wednesday, January 4, 2023.

Oyeyemi, who disclosed roles allegedly played by each of the suspects, gave names of other suspects as Lukman Oladele, Kayode Ibrahim, Bello Akeem, Alebiosu Adebayo, Fatai Rasheed and Fatai Jimoh

.The PPRO said the suspects were apprehended following a report lodged at Obalende Divisional Headquarters, Ijebu-Ode by one Ojo Omolara who reported that her neighbour, Oyindamola Adeyemi left home since morning of Wednesday 28th of December 2022 but didn’t return home and her phone has since then been switched off.

He said: “Since it is not 24hrs, she was advised to come…







Source: Thisday Newspaper