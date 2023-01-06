Okowa: PDP Will Restore Nation’s Economy Ruined by APC





Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Governor of Dekta State and Vice-Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, on Thursday assured Nigerians that an Atiku Abubakar presidency would rebuild the nation’s economy that had been mismanaged by the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government since 2015.

Speaking at Otu-Jeremi during the party’s campaign in Ughelli South and at Oghara in Ethiope West local government areas of the state Okowa said that PDP had solid plans to revive the nation’s economy as the party had done in 1999 when it assumed the mantle of leadership in the country after years of military rule.

Okowa, who noted that massive votes for the PDP across the state would greatly strengthen his position as the country’s vice-president, lamented that many multi-national business concerns have been forced to relocate to paces like Ghana due to the collosal damage to the country’s economy by the ruling APC.

Okowa said,…





Source: Thisday Newspaper