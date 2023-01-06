The Voice Nigeria S4: Matthew Abah Gets Standing Ovation 





By Vanessa Obioha

The second episode of the ongoing fourth season of The Voice Nigeria witnessed a host of heavenly voices that got the coaches swiveling to the angelic melodies.

One of such voices is Mathew Abah, a 23-year-old classical singer from Benue State. Matthew’s love for music stems from the communal environment he grew up in. For his blind audition, the singer who also runs his family cement business chose to perform Andrea Bocceli’s ‘Time To Say Goodbye’. The moment he belted the first note, Naeto C, Waje and Niyola pressed the buzzer; their faces were a picture of bedazzlement. Praiz who didn’t turn was no less stunned. When the camera panned to him, his gestures showed that he was lost in the beauty of Matthew’s baritones.

At the end of his performance, Matthew received a standing ovation. While Waje and Niyola praised him for being an exception in the competition so far, Naeto C believed he could do better if he joined his team. Matthew however pitched…





Source: Thisday Newspaper