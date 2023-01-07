2023: I’ll Revamp Infrastructural Decay in Isoko Nation, Says Omo-Agege 





The Deputy President of the Senate and governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has vowed to address the poor infrastructural development in Isokoland when he emerges governor.

Omo-Agege, who decried the infrastructural decay in Isoko and other parts of the state, assured the people that an APC-led government will proactively tackle the developmental needs of the state.

The Delta Central lawmaker spoke Friday during the continuation of Delta APC ward-to-ward campaign to Ozoro, Oleh and Emevor in Isoko North and Isoko South LGAs of the state.

The APC governorship candidate told cheering mammoth crowd of APC supporters that his administration will embark on urban renewal and development of Isoko communities.

He charged the people of Isoko nation to tap into national politics by supporting APC and all their candidates in the 2023 general election.

Omo-Agege posited that Deltans will reject Governor…





Source: Thisday Newspaper