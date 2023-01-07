2023: LP Candidates Will Contest All Elections in Ogun, Say Stakeholders





James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Labour Party (LP) yesterday said none of the party’s candidates in Ogun State would step down for candidates or candidates of any other party irrespective of any level of election.

The party said its candidates would contest for 40 offices in the forthcoming election explaining the LP would contest the presidency, the three senatorial districts, nine House of Representatives and 26 House of Assembly seats in the state.

The LP National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Abayomi Arabambi, made the clarification while addressing journalists at the end of the stakeholders meeting held at Obi/Datti Campaign Office in Abeokuta, Ogun State

Arabambi, who was flanked by Mr. Michael Ashade and Michael Fehintola, the Chairman and Secretary, respectively and other officers of the party, said there are no longer factions within the party.

He said all stakeholders of the party right from the national level to the ward level, had agreed to put the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper