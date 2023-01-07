Abia North Must Produce Next Governor  Elders, Stakeholders Insist 





*Say zoning arrangement not negotiable

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Stakeholders including elders of Abia State, senior lawyers and academics, have insisted that the rotation and zoning arrangement of the state must be respected as residents prepare to elect a new governor in the February general elections.

The respected elders and opinions leaders made the resolution in a statement made available to THISDAY in Abuja on Saturday, by the Media Office of the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.

The eminent leaders, according to the statement, maintained that was the turn of Abia North to produce the next governor of the state.

They traced the history of zoning and democracy in the state and maintained that the palpable tension existing within the state political atmosphere was needless since history supports their insistence.

The elders and opinion leaders, who made the unanimous resolution according to the statement included, Prof. Nwadinaobi…





Source: Thisday Newspaper