Akwa Ibom Holds Annual Thanksgiving, Emmanuel Lists Peace as Greatest Blessing 





Governor Udom Emmanuel, Tuesday, led Akwa Ibom people to another session of the annual State Solemn Assembly and Thanksgiving Service to usher the state into year 2023 and rededicate it to God.

Mr. Emmanuel, speaking at the interdenominational Christian service, tagged “Go Forward”, held at Ibom Hall Grounds, IBB Avenue, Uyo, identified peace as God’s greatest blessing to the State during his tenure as Governor.

This, he stressed, has been fundamental to all the other achievements of his administration.

Expounding on his assertion that the greatest thing God has done for the state is that which money cannot buy, he said, “what God has done for us mostly is the peace we are enjoying in Akwa Ibom State. Peace that passes human understanding and through that peace, God has brought development. It’s an oasis of peace and tranquility, drawing people from all over the nation to come here, live, invest and thrive. We will never sound boastful, but for everything we have,…





Source: Thisday Newspaper