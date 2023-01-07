Atiku Will Sell Your Birthright, Obi Will Save Money and Make You Hungry, Tinubu Warns Nigerians





Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has warned Nigerians against voting the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and his Labour Party’s counterpart, Peter Obi.

He said Atiku wasn’t ready to do the brave and hard work required to build a better nation, but he would rather sell the nation’s asset to the highest bidder, while Obi would rather save money and allow the people to go hungry.

Tinubu, while speaking Saturday at Democracy Park in Akure during APC rally stated categorically that neither city-dwellers nor farmers prospered while Obi was the governor of Anambra state.

He said: “On February 25, I know you will be a champion of progressive politics again. That date represents for the nation and for each and every one of us an appointment with destiny.

“We not only must make that appointment, we must emerge from the appointment fully dedicated to…





Source: Thisday Newspaper