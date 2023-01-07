Buhari Opts to Campaign for Bola Tinubu in 10 States





*PDP: President foot-dragging on crusade for Tinubu because candidate has brought APC more grief than glory

*Atiku hails Oyo residents that chanted his name at Makinde’s rally

Charles Ajunwa in Lagos, Chuks Okocha and Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council yesterday announced that President Muhammadu Buhari would attend just 10 state rallies of the ruling party’s presidential standard bearer for the 2023 election, Bola Tinubu.

In a swift reaction, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the President’s decision to join Tinubu’s campaign in just 10 states is not surprising and a confirmation that Buhari had been foot-dragging in campaigning alongside Tinubu “who has brought them more grief than glory.”

On the same day, the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, hailed Oyo residents who chanted his name at the campaign flag-off of Governor Seyi Makinde last Thursday in…





Source: Thisday Newspaper