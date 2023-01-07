Edo up-to-date in Payment of Pensions to Retirees, Says Commissioner





* Paid N1bn as gratuity in 2022

The Edo State Government has said that it is up-to-date with the payment of pensions to retired workers and is currently expending one-third of its personnel cost on pension payments.

The Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Osa Nehikhare, who conveyed the state government’s position on Friday, said: “As a government, we have solved the issue of gratuity for those younger employees by moving them to the Contributory Pension Scheme.

“We are current on pension payment and we are one of the few states in Nigeria that have prioritized regular pension payment.

“We harmonized the pension and increased pension due, and as a government we are not owing gratuity. However, we inherited unpaid gratuities which the previous government failed to pay.

“By the way, we also make available N100 million monthly to pay gratuity to those retirees with serious medical challenges. We paid over N1 billion last…





Source: Thisday Newspaper