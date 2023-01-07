Ekiti Intensifying Reconciliation to Secure Election Victory 





*Party bigwigs, members rally support for Deputy speaker’s re-election

By Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State has intensified internal reconciliation efforts to appease aggrieved members to face the 2023 general elections as a united body in order to achieve an overwhelming victory.

The state APC Chairman, Barrister Paul Omotoso, who disclosed this when he led other party bigwigs and members to rally support for the re-election bid of the Ekiti State House of Assembly Deputy Speaker Rt. Hon. Hakeem Jamiu held in Igbemo Ekiti in Ifedara Local Council Development Area of the state.

Omotoso said the Deputy Speaker’s re-election rally officially marked the flag-off of campaigns by the party to sell the party’s candidates for the Presidency, Senate, House of Representatives and House of Assembly to be held in February and March.

The well-attended event was graced by personalities including the immediate past Deputy Governor,…





Source: Thisday Newspaper