‘Lagos Loves Damini’ Only Confirmed How Lowly Nigerian Concertgoers are Prioritised 





Iyke Bede

Only an impassioned fan or music lover would go out of their way and purchase a regular ticket set at N30,000 to watch a performing artiste at a time when inflation rates are in double digits. This, for many, was the case with the Lagos leg of the ‘Love, Damini Tour’ (tagged ‘Lagos Loves Damini’) headlined by Grammy-winning afro-fusion act Burna Boy (born Damini Ogulu).

The concert which was heralded by massive promotion advertised for different tiers of attendees had a max ticket price set at N5 million for 10 persons. By comparison, most shows in Nigeria, especially during the festive period, earmark the N5,000 to N15,000 price range for regular tickets, depending on the production scale.

So with such a pricing structure for ‘Lagos Loves Damini’, expectations were high for a global concert series that has touched down in the U.S. and Jamaica, with upcoming dates in Europe. Put simply, each attendee is expected to experience a world-class concert marked…





Source: Thisday Newspaper