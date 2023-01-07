New Naira Notes are of International Quality, Security Printing Firm Assures Nigerians, Cautions against Tests





Nume Ekeghe

The Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Plc (NSPM) has assured Nigerians that the new Naira notes in circulation are of the highest quality as the old notes, while warning the public against carrying out experiments on the new notes.

Massive criticisms continue to trail the new Naira notes, particularly the inks that bleed quickly when the notes fall in water or are rubbed on white surfaces.

But the NSPM in a statement yesterday, signed by its Managing Director/Chief Executive Ahmed A. Halilu, stated that the new notes are of the same substrates and passed through the same printing processes and finishing procedures which it has been doing since 2014.

Halilu states: “The attention of the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting (NSPM) PIc has been drawn to various clips, skits, concerns and comments on various platforms regarding the quality of the redesigned banknotes that were recently unveiled and issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

“As…





Source: Thisday Newspaper