NIS, NCoS Get N1bn Security Grant from ASR Africa





Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) have been awarded N1 billion from Abdul Samad Rabiu Initiative for Africa (ASR Africa) Security Sector Support Grant in recognition of their many successes.

A statement yesterday from the spokesman of the NIS, Tony Akuneme, revealed that the award of N500,000,000 was given by the Abdul Samad Rabiu Initiative for Africa (ASR Africa) Security Sector Support Grant, in recognition of the many successes recorded by the Service both nationally and internationally.

He noted that the award was given in a brief event at the NIS Headquarters in Abuja, yesterday.

Akuneme said the Comptroller General of Immigration, Isah Idris, while receiving the award letter, commended the Chairman, BUA Group, Alhaji Abdul Samad Rabiu, for the initiative and for recognising the strides of the Service.

He restated the Service’s commitment to Nigeria as well as the global security…





Source: Thisday Newspaper