Tinubu: I Won’t Fight Shettima Like Obasanjo Fought Atiku





• Says his administration will reform government policies on crypto assets

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has assured that

Nigerians would not experience the quarrelsome style of leadership between 1999 and 2007 if elected as president.

He added that unlike what was witnessed during the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo when he fell apart with his Vice, Atiku Abubakar, Tinubu said such would not occur during his administration.

Tinubu stated these in his address during a town hall meeting with the youth in Abuja organised by Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State with the theme, ‘Nigeria 2023: Setting the youth agenda’.

Tinubu stated: “Nigerians would not experience the quarrelsome style of leadership between 1999 and 2007 in which former President Olusegun Obasanjo and his vice, Atiku Abubakar, fought in public.

“I and Shettima won’t abuse…





