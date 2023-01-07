Uzodinma’s 3rd Year: Distracted Yet Determined





Tony Wakiki

Between the assumption of office as Governor of Imo State in January 2020 and January 2023, Governor Hope Uzodinma has continued to make impressionable footprints in Imo State in spite of the various battles he had had to confront.

First was the battle of nomination as the flag bearer of All Progressives Congress which was heavily resisted by the then incumbent governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha. Okorocha was said to be so powerful that for the eight years he held sway in Imo State, he boasted of having retired all prominent politicians like Ararume, Izunaso, Uzodinma, Udenwa, Ihedioha, and Ohakim who literally went into political exile in Abuja and elsewhere.

Okorocha bestrode Imo political landscape like a colosus and would not consult with any godfather or elder statesmen, shutting down all possible voices of reason including even the clergy. The likes of elder statesman, Engineer Iwuanyanwu and Archbishop Obinna were completely relegated and disregarded…





Source: Thisday Newspaper