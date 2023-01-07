Wema Bank: Exit of a Fintech Guru and Entry of another IT Czar





Olaoluwakitan Babatunde

Just as a golden era closed last week, another decade of consolidated growth and development anchored on digital optimisation and innovation beckons in Wema Bank Plc as Moruf Oseni assumed the reins of leadership of the oldest indigenous bank in Nigeria after a purposeful and legacy defining leadership of Ademola Adebise who retired after a glorious 12 years stint.

Adebise, a fintech guru, a consummate corporate engineer and manager, a computer expert and the man who built competitiveness for Wema through digital banking innovation and process re-engineering, is coincidentally succeeded by another astute Computer Engineer and erudite banker with proven prowess in corporate banking, treasury management, and digital optimisation and innovation. The twin event of last week is, therefore, a win-win for the bank.

Adebise who joined Wema Bank in 2009 from Accenture Nigeria as an Executive Director, and later became Managing Director/CEO in…





Source: Thisday Newspaper