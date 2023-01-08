After 15 Historic Ballots, US Parliament Elects New Speaker





The United States House of Representatives yesterday elected Mr. Kevin McCarthy as Speaker after 15 historic ballots.

After four days of lobbying and facing opposition from members of his party, Republican Party, McCarthy clinched the highly envied seat with 216 votes; putting him ahead of his competitor, Hakeem Jeffries, a democrat who got 212 votes.

McCarthy’s speakership bid was blocked by a rebellious group of far-right lawmakers from his party, who refused to back him.

In November, the Republicans took control of the House of Representatives by a slender margin of 222 to 212 in the 435-seat chamber – but the Democrats won the Senate.

The impasse is the longest since 1859 when the US House of Representatives failed to pick a speaker after 44 ballots.

The new Speaker’s emergence, according to Premium Times, came at a price including allowing any member of parliament to move for his removal from office.

Other compromises made by McCarthy, according to CNN, include…





Source: Thisday Newspaper