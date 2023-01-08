Ahead of Buhari’s Visit to Adamawa Tomorrow, Police Beef up Security





Daji Sani in Yola

As President Muhammadu Buhari is set to visit Adamawa State tomorrow, the state police command yesterday said it had deployed additional assets to ensure a hitch-free visit.

The command also ordered officers to display a high level of professionalism and respect for human rights.

The command’s spokesman, SP Suleiman Nguroje, disclosed this in a statement issued in Yola, the state capital, yesterday.

Buhari will be in the state for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally and to flag off the governorship campaign of Senator Aishatu Binani.

The police image maker stated that the additional operational assets included, but not limited to, surveillance patrol men, tactical/operational teams, Police Mobile Force (PMF) and Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU).

“The teams are expected to carry out covert surveillance as well as confidence-building patrols in the state in conjunction with sister security agencies.

“The CP is assuring synergy…





Source: Thisday Newspaper