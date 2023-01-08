Construction Suspended on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Resumes on Monday





Construction of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway suspended by the federal government to ease movement on the road during the festive season will resume on Monday.

In December last year, the Federal Ministry of Works removed lane barriers to enable swift travel but they were reintroduced on the Kara Bridge stretch between Tuesday and yesterday when they were again removed to make movement fluid for returning holiday makers and for others who must use the road.

However, Julius Berger, the contractor handling the Lagos-Sagamu stretch is expected on site on Monday, Jan. 9, to complete work between Kara and the popular Long Bridge within 20 days.

“We understand and realise that there are still a lot of people who are still coming back from their various journeys.

“To this extent, we have asked the contractor, after completing that section (Kara), to hold on and remove the barriers to come back next week when we shall come back to complete the other section between Long…





Source: Thisday Newspaper