DSS Now Says it Has No case against INEC Chairman





*Confident Yakubu storms NYSC HQ to mobilise corps for elections

Bennett Oghifo in Lagos, Chuks Okocha and Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Department of State Services (DSS) yesterday declared that it has no case against the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu.

This is apparently in reaction to a judgement of a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, which dismissed allegations of false asset declaration against Yakubu last Wednesday and also barred the DSS, the police, and Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) from investigating him over his asset declaration.

On the same day, a confident INEC Chairman stormed the headquarters of the National Youths Service Corps in Abuja to mobilise corps and assure them that the commission will continue to place a premium on the security of NYSC members on election duties.

In a statement signed by the spokesperson of DSS, Peter Afunanya, it refuted the assumptions that the service is in court…





Source: Thisday Newspaper