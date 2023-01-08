El-Rufai: NAF Air Strikes Restored Security in Kaduna





Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, said yesterday that military operations especially air strikes vanquished armed bandits, a situation that led to improved security in the state.

He commended the gallantry of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) in restoration of relative peace in the state.

The governor spoke when he paid a courtesy visit to the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, at the NAF Headquarters in Abuja.

Governor el-Rufai while expressing the gratitude of the people of Kaduna State to the CAS for improved security situation in the state disclosed that the state witnessed significant improvement in the security situation in the state, as several terrorists’ commanders were neutralised by the NAF air strikes while the remnants have relocated from the state.

“On behalf of the government and people of Kaduna State, I came to thank the Chief of the Air Staff, branch chiefs, air officers…





Source: Thisday Newspaper