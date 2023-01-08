Flood Ravaged Bayelsa in 2022, But We Overcame, Diri Recounts





Mary Nnah

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri yesterday explained how floods ravaged most parts of his state in 2022; rendered residents homeless and destroyed sources of livelihoods

With the prophetic declaration by the General Overseer of Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, Pastor Lazarus, however, the governor, observed that the flood started receding.

He gave the account at the annual international crusade of Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries taking place at the headquarters church, along Apapa-Oshodi Express Road, Ijesha, Lagos State.

While expressing profound gratitude to God Almighty and Pastor Mouka, the governor said: “We are grateful God helped us overcome the worst time in our history in all ramifications.”

Diri said Bayelsa State went through one of the worst challenges in the history of the state when an unprecedented flood hit the state in 2022.

He said: “People died while some were rendered homeless. Sources…





Source: Thisday Newspaper