Gunmen Kidnap More than 30 Passengers, NRC Staff in Edo, Say Police





Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

No fewer than 30 passenger and staff of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) are believed to have been victims of late Saturday’s kidnap by gunmen at the Igueben train sub-station in Edo State.

The Edo State Police Command Saturday night announced that scores of travellers waiting to board a train from Igueben in Igueben Local Government Area of the state to Warri in Delta State, were kidnapped by suspected herdsmen.

The command, in a press statement endorsed by its spokesman, Chidi Nwabuzor, at about 9.55pm, stated that the incident happened at about 4.00pm Saturday.

According to the statement, the suspected herdsmen, who were armed with AK 47 rifles, invaded the train station and shot sporadically into the air before herding unspecified number of intending travellers into the bush.

In the process, some of the passengers, the command added, sustained bullet wounds, just as it assured Nigerians that bush combing and rescue operations…





Source: Thisday Newspaper