Lassa Fever Killed 189, Infected 63 Health Workers in 2022, Says NCDC





Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The death toll from the Lassa fever outbreak in Nigeria in 2022 was 189, the latest report by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has revealed.

The report also showed that the confirmed cases for last year rose to 1,067 across 112 local government areas and 27 states.

The 52nd-week report from December 26 to January 1, 2023, showed that the suspected cases were 8,202.

It also revealed that 63 healthcare workers were infected by the disease.

Lassa fever is an acute viral haemorrhagic illness caused by the Lassa virus, a member of the arenavirus family of viruses.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Lassa fever is known to be endemic in Benin, Ghana, Guinea, Liberia, Mali, Sierra Leone, Togo, and Nigeria, but probably exists in other West African countries as well.

“In week 52, the number of new confirmed cases decreased from 17 in week 51, 2022, to 12 cases. These were reported from Edo, Ebonyi and Benue…





Source: Thisday Newspaper