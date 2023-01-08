NDLEA Intercepts Drug Consignments in Wooden Statue, Imported Vehicle





* Seizes 3,975kgs skunk, 58,200 tramadol

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted over 37.5 kilogrammes of illicit substances at airport and seaport in Lagos in the last one week.

The anti-narcotics agency also arrested 11 suspects in interdiction operations across the country during which seizures of almost four tonnes of skunk were recorded in the same period.

A statement on Sunday by the spokesman of NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, said attempts by elements of organised criminal groups to use various disingenuous modes of concealment to import consignments of illicit substances into Nigeria and export same to the United Kingdom and United Arab Emirate through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos and Tincan seaport, Lagos were thwarted.

He said: “No less than 37.5 kilogrammes of such illicit consignments were intercepted in the past week, with the arrest of 11 suspects in interdiction…





Source: Thisday Newspaper