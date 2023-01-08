Obaseki: We’ve Restored Sanity in Public Places





Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-city

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has said his government has through nuanced reforms in revenue collection and land management dislodged non-state actors and restored transparency in governance and sanity in public places.

While addressing journalists in Benin City, Obaseki noted that these non-state actors “are angry that the government has changed the status quo from the old order as his administration has decided to work for the many, instead of the few.

“As for the issue of non-state actors collecting revenue, it took a while and we saw how that played out even in my reelection and what has happened is that we have been able to move Edo State from one that mostly relied on revenue from Abuja to one that is attractive for businesses.

“Through a mix of reforms in revenue collection and land management, we have curtailed the excesses of non-state actors, who had hitherto caused untold hardship for the people.

“We have…





Source: Thisday Newspaper