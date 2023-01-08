Okowa Condemns Edo Train Station Attack





*Laments prevailing levels of insecurity in the country

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Delta State Governor and Vice-Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has decried last Saturday’s attack and kidnap of passengers by gunmen at a train sub-station in Igueben, Edo State, describing the incident as “sad and unfortunate”.

Speaking on Sunday in Asaba through his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr Olisa Ifeajika, the governor said that activities of gunmen across the country have remained a disturbing phenomenon.jj

He charged security agencies to track down the criminals who invaded the train station end rescue the victims.

Okowa also urged Nigerians to rise to the occasion and assist security agencies with relevant information to enable them police the country effectively.

He called on the Federal Government to stop toying with the lives of the citizens, and to do away with “its lethargic attitude and cosmetic approach” to…





Source: Thisday Newspaper