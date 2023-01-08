Oyetola Faults Rising Violence Claims by Osun Govt





Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Former Osun State Governor, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola yesterday described an allegation that violent activities in the state had been on the rise since he returned on Monday.

Oyetola noted that the allegation was not only mischievous, but also wickedly calculated to smear his good name as the state’s former governor.

He condemned the claim in a statement his media aide, Ismail Omipidan issued yesterday, dissociating the former governor from the claim of the rising violence the state had started witnessing since Monday.

The statement noted that all those around the Osun Governor spinning lies and making false claims against Oyetola needed to have their heads thoroughly examined.

It wondered if Oyetola was in town on December 31st 2022 when Peoples Democratic Party’s thugs openly engaged themselves in a supremacy battle at the venue of the New Year crossover night.

It challenged the state government to name just one violent incident…





Source: Thisday Newspaper