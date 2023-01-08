Police Begin Training of Personnel for Election Duties





Kingsley Nweze in Abuja

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) has commenced the training of its personnel on how to manage electoral offences before, during and after the elections.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony of the training in Abuja at the weekend, the Inspector-General of Police (IG), Mr. Usman Baba, said the training had become necessary due to the constitutional requirements of the Nigerian Police Force to ensure peaceful, free and fair general election.

The IG said the training would be done across the six geo-political zones in the country and the FCT to ensure that the officers and men of the Nigerian Police Force were adequately prepared for the general election.

Represented by the Commissioner of Police in charge of Training, CP Stephen Olarewaju, the IG said: “We know that there are problems of insecurity across the country from the North to the South and the 2023 general election is fast-approaching. Therefore, there is…





Source: Thisday Newspaper