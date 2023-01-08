Reject ‘Mr. Privatise,’ Atiku, and ‘Mr. Stingy,’ Obi, Tinubu Tells Voters





*Says former VP will sell everything and run away, while Obi will save money and starve Nigerians

*Vote out APC, PDP structures, LP candidate tells supporters

Ejiofor Alike in Lagos and Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, has again lambasted his counterparts in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP), Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, respectively, and urged Nigerian voters to reject them in next month’s presidential election.

Tinubu, who called Atiku ‘Mr. Privatise, and Obi ‘Mr. Stingy,’ declared that while the former vice president will sell the birthright of Nigerians and run away with the proceeds, the former governor of Anambra State will save money and starve Nigerians if elected in next month’s election.

However, Obi has urged Nigerians to vote out the two major political parties, PDP and APC, which have been claiming to have structures.

Addressing the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper