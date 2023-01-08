Using Power Sector as Catalyst for Economic Devt in 2023





As the countdown to the transmission of power to the next administration in May this year continues, analysts say there is an opportunity for the outgoing government to write its name in gold by using the power sector as a launch pad for Nigeria’s economic transformation which it has always trumpeted, writes Festus Akanbi

With the full resumption of business and commercial activities in the country after the New Year break, conversations around the economy are being narrowed down to the revamping of the power sector as a catalyst for economic development and as a last-ditch effort of President Muhammdu Buhari administration to write its name in gold.

Although the incumbent administration has barely five months to hand over to a new government which will emerge after the February 25 presidential election, economic affairs commentators said the five month-period offers the Buhari administration the golden opportunity to redeem itself after a period of floppy performance…





Source: Thisday Newspaper