20 UK School Heads Storm Lagos for Partnership With Parents, Schools





Heads and senior leaders from more than 20 boarding schools in the United Kingdom are visiting Lagos this January to “learn what parents are looking for” and develop “partnerships with schools”.

The organisers of the programme in a release issued on Sunday said the event tagged,”UK Boarding Schools Week” will hold at The Wheatbaker Hotel, Ikoyi, Lagos, on Saturday, 14th January 2023.

It is being organised by Mark Brooks Education in association with the UK’s Department for International Trade.

There are also leading schools and organisation in the United Kingdom taking part.

The list include, Aldenham, Badminton, Bishop’s Stortford College, Box Hill School, Cardiff Sixth Form College, CATS Global Schools, Cognita, David Game College, Dean Close, Dulwich College, Fragomen, Haberdashers’ Monmouth and Malvern St James Girls’ School. Others are MPW Colleges, Nord Anglia Education, St. Andrew’s College, Cambridge, TASIS, Truro High School for Girls, Mount…





Source: Thisday Newspaper