2023: Yahaya, APC Round off Ward-to-Ward Campaign in Gombe





Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

The All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign rallies in Gombe State have culminated in a grand road show in Gombe metropolis, after touring 10 local government areas.

The state Governor, Mohammed Yahaya’s campaign train was greeted by crowd of supporters and well-wishers expressing their unflinching support for the governor and other APC candidates.

Yahaya made a stopover in Bolari East Ward on Biu Road to inaugurate the Gombe Local Government Area APC Secretariat.

The governor and members of his campaign team also paid homage on the Emir of Gombe, Dr. Abubakar Shehu Abubakar III, to seek his royal support and prayers for the success of the movement.

While receiving the governor, the emir, who is the chairman Gombe State Council of Emirs and Chiefs, said he is always happy to identify with the governor because of the positive development he brought to the state. He described the visit as a home-coming, saying the governor needs not…





Source: Thisday Newspaper