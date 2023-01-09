32 Passengers Kidnapped By AK-47 Wielding Gunmen in Edo Train Station Attack





*One regain freedom, several injured as deputy governor visits scene

*FG condemns incident, says security agencies making efforts to rescue victims

*Atiku expresses concern, insists presidential election is all about salvaging Nigeria

Chuks Okocha, Kasim Sumaina in Abuja; Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City and Sunday Okobi in Lagos

No fewer than 31 passengers and staff of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) were believed to have been abducted by gunmen on Saturday at the Igueben train sub-station in Edo State, while several passengers were injured. Edo State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Chris Nehikhare, disclosed this yesterday, during a media briefing.

The state police command, in a statement yesterday, said the kidnappers were herdsmen armed with AK-47 riffles. It said some of the passengers sustained bullet wounds, and assured that bush combing and rescue operations had begun to try to rescue the victims.

