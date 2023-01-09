ACUTE DROUGHT IN THE OCEAN





It is time to declare safe water for all an emergency, writes Josef Omorotionmwan

In his hierarchy of human needs, Abraham Maslow (1908-1970), placed water very high to man’s survival – coming very close to the air we breathe.

We have also observed elsewhere that water is sometimes considered man’s best friend and at other times, his worst enemy – depending on when and how it comes.

So soon after we cried out about the menace of flooding brought about by heavy rainfall, we are returning to the same subject of water – this time on the positive side of the availability of water, which, unfortunately, we do not have in the country.

Before going into the main subject, a quick aside: In self-defeatism, people do anything, sometimes, totally absurd. This is where we find our present federal administration, as represented by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Mrs. Sadiya Umar Farouq.

While the Bayelsans were bemoaning their losses and licking their wounds from…





Source: Thisday Newspaper