Banks Only Authorised to Dispense New Banknotes via ATMs, CBN Clarifies





*Says no going back on January 31 deadline to phase out old N200, N500, N1,000

*Partners National Orientation Agency, markets’ associations on aggressive awareness on naira redesign project from tomorrow

*Findings reveal increased distribution of new notes

Obinna Chima and Nume Ekeghe

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), yesterday, clarified that for now, banks were only authorised to dispense the new N200, N500 and N1, 000 banknotes through Automated Teller Machines (ATMs). The apex said it had intensified efforts to ramp up circulation of the new notes.

The bank, also yesterday, reiterated that there would be no extension of the January 31 deadline for the return of old N200, N500 and N1, 000 notes to the banks.

In addition, the central bank, in collaboration with the National Orientation Agency (NOA) and various market associations, would beginning from tomorrow commence aggressive enlightenment and public awareness campaign on the naira redesign project…





Source: Thisday Newspaper