Buhari to Nigerians: Don’t Allow Terrorist Group  Destabilises Nigeria Again





*Says people must develop strong confidence in nation

*Prays to retire in peace by May

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Nigerians to develop strong confidence in the country, its security institutions and never allow any terrorist group to destabilise Nigeria again.

Speaking Monday at the palace of the Emir of Damaturu, Hashimi II El-Kanemi, the President said government will continue to protect the right of every Nigerian child to education, particularly the children displaced from their homes by Boko Haram.

According to a release issued by media adviser to the President, Femi Adesina, President Buhari said: ‘‘With the four months I have left as President, I’ll continue to be steadfast and I hope that I will retire in peace.

‘‘We must develop strong confidence in our country. Let us make sure we do not compromise security at all in any form because security and economy are the most important things.

‘‘We have…





Source: Thisday Newspaper