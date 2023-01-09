Diri Recounts How Bayelsa Overcame Unprecedented Flooding in 2022





Mary Nnah

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri has explained how the massive flooding that ravaged most parts of his state in 2022 rendered residents homeless and destroyed sources of livelihood

He gave the account at the annual international crusade of Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries held at the headquarters church, along Apapa-Oshodi Express Road, Ijesha, Lagos State at the weekend.

While expressing profound gratitude to God Almighty, the governor said: “We are grateful God helped us overcome the worst time in our history in all ramifications.”

Diri said Bayelsa State went through one of the worst challenges in the history of the state when the unprecedented flood hit the state in 2022.

He said: “People died while some were rendered homeless. Sources of livelihood were gone but somehow, God saw us through.”

At the height of the natural disaster that ravaged the state, the governor noted that, “the General Overseer, Lord’s Chosen…





Source: Thisday Newspaper