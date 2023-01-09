Dongban-mensem Reads the Riot Act to Election Tribunal Staff





* Threatens sack, prosecution of erring members

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The President of the Court of Appeal (PCA), Justice Monica Dongban-mensem, on Monday warned that the court would not hesitate to sack any staff found to be compromising processes of petitions against the forthcoming general election.

Justice Dongban-mensem stressed that unlike in the past when staff who were found to have compromised were removed and transferred to other division, anyone found culpable would be sacked by the Federal Judicial Service Commission and prosecuted accordingly.

She was speaking while declaring open a two-day capacity building for Election Petition Tribunal Secretariat.

While stating that the tribunals were established for the purposes of determining disputes arising from the conduct of elections into various elective positions, she urged staff of the tribunals to live above board and avoid anything that could bring the activities of the court to questioning or…





Source: Thisday Newspaper