DSS Arrests Middle Belt Youth Leader for Exposing Alleged Plot to Charge Emefiele for Terrorism





Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have allegedly arrested the President of Middle Belt Youth Vanguard, Mr. Godwin Meliga.

The Publicity Secretary of the Middle Belt Youth Vanguard (MBYV), Mr Abbah Owoicho, disclosed the development in a statement made available to THISDAY in Abuja on Monday.

Owoicho said the MBYV was part of the coalition of civil society organisations which exposed the alleged plot by the DSS to frame the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, for terrorism financing and economic crimes.

Owoicho spoke extensively at the world press conference organised by a coalition of civil society organisations penultimate week, in Abuja, the nation’s capital, condemning the alleged plot by the DSS.

Part of the statement read: “Mrs J. Meliga, the wife of our president has confirmed his arrest.

“She said the men from the DSS headquarters stormed his residence in Gwarimpa at about midnight…





Source: Thisday Newspaper