Ebira Leaders: Monarchs Must Respect Constituted Authority 





Prominent indigenes of Ebira land in Kogi State have flayed their traditional ruler, the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Dr. Ado Ibrahim, for allegedly disrespecting the offices of President Muhammadu Buhari and Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, saying monarchs must respect constituted authority and should not play God.

They alleged that the monarch had snubbed Buhari and Bello when the former visited Kogi on Thursday, December 29, 2022 to inaugurate some landmark projects executed by the current administration in the state.

The indigenes noted with disappointment how the current Ohinoyi had allegedly consistently assumed the position of a “permanent antagonist” to the current government in the state by words and actions, stressing that the monarch had totally derailed from the purviews of the assigned roles of his office by taking sides in politics in his words and deeds, instead of being neutral and playing father to all as a traditional ruler.

The Ebira leaders made…





Source: Thisday Newspaper