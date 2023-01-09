FG Inaugurates 2.0 Megawatt Solar-powered Electricity Project in Usmanu Danfodio University





Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

President Muhammadu Buhari has inaugurated 2.0 megawatt solar-powered electricity project in Usmanu Danfodio University Sokoto (UDUS) to enhance energy supply and youths training in the institution.

Buhari, who was represented by the Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi, said the project tagged: ‘Energising Education Programme (EEP)’, was conceptualised to power federal universities and University Teaching Hospitals in the country.

He said the projects was being implemented by the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), and expressed his commitment to ensure the best and most sustainable delivery of the projects.

According to Buhari, “UDUS is not only one of the beneficiary universities under the first phase of the Federal Government’s Energising Education Programme, it is equally an institution that has historically churned out great men and women.

”This marks another historical moment to the delight of the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper