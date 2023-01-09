INEC Releases Final List of Presidential, National Assembly Candidates for Polls





*Akpabio, Nwaoboshi, Machina make list

*4,223 candidates contesting for 469 federal legislative positions

*48 million out of 93.5 million eligible voters are youths, commission reveals

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), yesterday, released the final list of presidential and National Assembly candidates of all the political parties contesting the February 25 elections.

The publication of the final list of candidates for national elections (presidential, senatorial and federal constituencies) was pursuant to section 32(1) of the Electoral Act 2022 and item 8 of the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2023 General Election.

The publication of the full names and addresses of all nominated candidates followed the conduct of primaries and completion of the nomination exercise by political parties’.

It was also sequel to the display of the personal particulars of all nominated candidates in their constituencies…





Source: Thisday Newspaper