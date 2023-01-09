Katsina PDP Leadership Tussle Worsens 





•Shema’s faction says no sign of reconciliation

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

A faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Katsina State, led by a former governor of the state, Ibrahim Shehu Shema, has said there

is no hope of an end to the protracted leadership tussle rocking the party in the state.

This development further widened the squabbles between the camp of the former governor of the state and the party’s governorship candidate, Senator Yakubu Lado.

The two camps have been at loggerheads over the removal of Salisu Lawal Uli as the acting chairman of the PDP and subsequent appointment of Lawal Magaji Danbaci as the substantive chairman by the national working committee of the opposition party.

Shema, who disclosed this while addressing his supporters at a mega rally in support of the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in Katsina Sunday, said there was no sign of reconciliation over the pestering leadership crisis bedevilling…





Source: Thisday Newspaper