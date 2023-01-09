Letter to Postmaster General





VIEW FROM THE GALLERY BY MAHMUD JEGA

The Postmaster General of the Federation is busy sending letters to other people but no one is writing a letter to him. That is not fair. During our secondary school days, a student had no wish more exciting than receiving a letter. When the Mail Prefect brought mail from the Post Office every afternoon, every student waited with bated breath to hear if he received one. One day when we heard that a mail van had an accident, there was sadness all over the school and everyone said he was expecting a letter.

Last week, following his New Year message addressed to Nigerian youths, some young lads said on the social media that former president Olusegun Obasanjo is angling to become the Postmaster General of the Federation when Mr. Peter Obi wins the Presidency. According to those young lads, Chief Obasanjo was seen driving a red Golf car to the old Post Office in Owu. There he sealed his letter in an envelope, bought a stamp, affixed it on…





Source: Thisday Newspaper