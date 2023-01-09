NIMASA: Standardised Digital Communication Key to Effective Port, Flag Administration





The Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Bashir Jamoh has stated that international collaboration to attain standardized digitalization is essential for maritime administrations across the world and all stakeholders in the maritime sector to effectively communicate in line with provisions of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and the International Association of Marine Aids to Navigation and Lighthouse Authorities (IALA).

Jamoh who stated this while speaking at the launch of Denmark’s first commercial satellite, Sternula-1, in Aalborg, Denmark noted that NIMASA is participating in the testing stage of an international satellite system that would improve communication channels for vessels at sea as part of the current Management’s quest to ensure adoption of global best practices in the Nigerian maritime sector.

He noted that the IMO set the requirements for the e-Navigation strategy implementation plan…





Source: Thisday Newspaper