Ohakim Charges Security to Unravel Attackers





Amby Uneze in Owerri

Former Governor of Imo State, Mr. Ikedi Ohakim, has charged the security agencies to unravel the mystery behind his ordeal last week where four of his security personnel were gunned down.

Ohakim, who alongside his two children were attacked by gunmen leaving four of his security dead, has expressed profound appreciation to Nigerians who empathised with his family.

Ohakim, in his thank you message to Nigerians that was dated January 7, 2023, acknowledged the outpouring of love from several Nigerians over the unfortunate incident, said that “the important thing is that I survived what was a clear attempt to assassinate me.”

He said: “While we cannot thank God enough for this miracle, I must confess that we are yet to come to terms with the death of the four gallant security officers who lost their lives while trying to save mine.

“As I write this message, my heart bleeds but, of course, no length or volume of literature can…





Source: Thisday Newspaper