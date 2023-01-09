Police Arrest 20-year-old for Killing Step Mother, Sister in Kano









Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Twenty years old Gaddafi Sagir is now cooling his heels at the Bompai Police Headquarters, Kano, for stabbing his stepmother to death with a screwdriver.

The vicious Gaddafi also strangled his step sister to death with her head tie.

He was arrested in an uncompleted building while planning to run away after the killings.

Yet, he has not given any reason for killing his own relatives.

The Kano State Police Spokesman, Superintendent Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, who released a statement yesterday on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mamman Dauda, said that Gaddafi confessed to have single handedly killed his step mother and her daughter.

According to the statement, “on January 7, 2023, at about 11:30 p.m., a report was received from one Sagir Yakubu of Fadama Rijiyar Zaki Quarters, Ungogo LGA, Kano State, that he returned home and met his pregnant wife, one Rabi’atu Sagir (25) and her daughter, Munawwara Sagir (8) in a pool of blood…





Source: Thisday Newspaper